El Paso County leaders send letter to President Biden raising concerns over SB4

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and El Paso County Commissioners addressed a letter to President Biden raising concerns over SB4. The new law goes into effect next month and will allow the state to prosecute people for entering Texas illegally.

“It is our sincere hope that this letter brings attention to the challenges we continue to face because of Gov. Abbott's failed border policies, which have created havoc," El Paso County Commissioner David Stout expressed.

"El Paso County Officials believe the passage of anti-immigrant laws and policies like SB4 lead to the increase in high-speed pursuits by state troopers and open the door to racial profiling of El Paso County residents, amongst other threats to the community," county officials stated in a news release Thursday.

ABC-7 has included a portion of the letter:

“We are writing to express our continuing concern over anti-immigrant rhetoric espoused by Texas State officials and ongoing efforts by the Texas state government to conduct immigration enforcement.” County of El Paso

Proponents of the new law say that it will provide the state with a new "tool" in the effort to secure the border.

"Instead of this failed state interference of federal authority, El Paso County Commissioners Court urges support for the Dignity Act, a bipartisan federal immigration bill introduced by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar," the county went on to explain in its news release. "This comprehensive immigration bill addresses the problem at its root and creates economic development by giving legal status to undocumented immigrants, including a pathway for DACA recipients, and expands working visa programs to allow immigrant workers to pay taxes and partake in our economy."