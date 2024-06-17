El Paso Water approves Drought Contingency Plan amid severe lack of rain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County is experiencing extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That is part of the reason why El Paso Water approved a Drought Contingency Plan in April of this year.

The plan states that in times of drought or water emergency, "all customers will need to reduce water use to help us meet demands." The plan also describes the criteria for initiation and termination of Drought Response Stages.

The plan also states that El Paso Water will monitor water supply and respond work with customers while working to resolve the shortage.