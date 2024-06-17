Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Water approves Drought Contingency Plan amid severe lack of rain

https://www.drought.gov/states/texas/county/El%20Paso
By
Published 11:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County is experiencing extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That is part of the reason why El Paso Water approved a Drought Contingency Plan in April of this year.

The plan states that in times of drought or water emergency, "all customers will need to reduce water use to help us meet demands." The plan also describes the criteria for initiation and termination of Drought Response Stages.

The plan also states that El Paso Water will monitor water supply and respond work with customers while working to resolve the shortage.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content