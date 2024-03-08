Skip to Content
2 killed, 1 injured in National Guard helicopter crash near US-Mexico border: Official

First responders at the scene of a helicopter crash in Starr County, Texas, March 8, 2024.
First responders at the scene of a helicopter crash in Starr County, Texas, March 8, 2024.
Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a helicopter crash near the U.S.-Mexico border Friday evening, a defense official with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.

Starr County Sheriff said its deputies were currently assisting with a downed helicopter incident on the East side of La Grulla, Texas, involving possibly four occupants.

PHOTO: First responders at the scene of a helicopter crash in Starr County, Texas, March 8, 2024.
First responders at the scene of a helicopter crash in Starr County, Texas, March 8, 2024.KRGV

The copter was National Guard Lakota UH-72, according to the defense official.

Texas's Dept. of Public Safety was also assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

