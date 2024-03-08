Multiple demonstrations planned in Juarez this International Women’s Day

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- International Women's Day not only in Juárez, but in all of Mexico, is a well-known day for protests, demonstrations, and other events.

More than celebrating this day, women commemorate it as a day of fighting for their rights and to remember all those women who disappeared or were killed in gender-related violence.

This year, Borderland activists wanted to start International Women's Day activities in advance.

They put on a vigil Wednesday night at Juárez's Campo Algodonero, a memorial marking the place where multiple women were found buried more than 20 years ago.

According to El Diario de Juárez, nearly 100 women attended the vigil. They held candles and walked at the memorial. The women stayed at the memorial until midnight.

Organizers say the main goal of these events is to ask for peace and to prevent more femicides on the border.

Every March 8, activists and families of victims gather at El Campo Algodonero to remember those who lost their lives to gender-related violence.

Multiple events are planned in the afternoon and evening of March 8, 2024 in Juarez.