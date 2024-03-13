El Paso Fire Department warns of water dangers along Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the Rio Grande filled with water this past weekend, the El Paso Fire Department warns of the water risks along canals and the river.
According to El Paso Fire, every year, individuals lose their lives in these waterways. They have provided the following safety tips for the community to keep in mind:
- Avoid canals because the water can be swift and the water deceptively deep.
- Respect all of the signs warning people not to enter the canals.
- If you see someone struggling in the water, call 911. Do not attempt a rescue yourself.
- Report debris, damaged fencing, or other hazards you may see near canals to Border Patrol at (915) 314-8194.