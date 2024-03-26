Skip to Content
200 Texas Tactical Border Force soldiers arrived in El Paso this afternoon

Published 3:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of around 200 soldiers of the Texas National Guard arrived at the El Paso International Airport this afternoon.

The group is called the Texas Tactical Border Force and was deployed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in May 2023 when Title 42 expired. The soldiers who arrived in El Paso Tuesday afternoon were specifically deployed after unrest among a group of migrants waiting to enter the U.S. last week.

This group is made of soldiers trained in responding to civil disturbances.

The soldiers arrived in a C-130 aircraft.

