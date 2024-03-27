Advocates in Juarez remember lives of 40 migrants killed at detention center last year

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A group of migrant advocates gathered in front of Mexico's National Migration Institute in Juárez to remember the 40 migrants who were killed in a fire in March of 2023.

In a memorial celebration, they named all 40 migrants from Central and South America who were killed.

Mexican bands, food, candles, and even children dressed as angels were part of the vigil.

These migrant advocates raised their voices against the Mexican federal government to have better treatment towards migrants who are traveling to the border.

The migrants who died last March were killed while in the custody of the Mexican government. A fire broke out inside of a detention facility, killing 40 of the migrants inside.

Several human rights groups, non-governmental organizations, and local leaders are set to have more memorials to remember all these migrants today.