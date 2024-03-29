Groups of migrants and advocates celebrate Good Friday in front of border wall

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Groups of migrants staged along the Rio Grande on the U.S. side of the border celebrated Good Friday with migrant activists this morning.

They were carrying flags of different countries from Central and South America, and even from the state of Texas.

The group called colectivo Ángeles Mensajeros, or the Messenger Angels collective, organized the celebration. The group is based out of Juarez.

Members of the Texas National Guard watched the group as they were surrounding portions of the fence and razor wire placed by them.

Along the group's short pilgrimage, the Texas National Guard had speakers reminding migrants if they cross the fence and the river illegally, they are subjected to be processed under Title 8 and removed from the U.S.

These groups of migrants prayed in front of the border wall, asking the Mexican and U.S. federal governments for help.