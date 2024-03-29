Skip to Content
On the Border

Groups of migrants and advocates celebrate Good Friday in front of border wall

today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:01 PM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Groups of migrants staged along the Rio Grande on the U.S. side of the border celebrated Good Friday with migrant activists this morning.

They were carrying flags of different countries from Central and South America, and even from the state of Texas.

The group called colectivo Ángeles Mensajeros, or the Messenger Angels collective, organized the celebration. The group is based out of Juarez.

Members of the Texas National Guard watched the group as they were surrounding portions of the fence and razor wire placed by them.

Along the group's short pilgrimage, the Texas National Guard had speakers reminding migrants if they cross the fence and the river illegally, they are subjected to be processed under Title 8 and removed from the U.S.

These groups of migrants prayed in front of the border wall, asking the Mexican and U.S. federal governments for help.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

