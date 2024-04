JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- El Diario de Juarez reports that nine house were damaged and five people were injured in an explosion Wednesday night.

This happened on Margarita Aldama Street. Several women, including two girls and a newborn, were trapped under rubble.

El Diario reports that fire officials say the explosion could have been the result of a gas leak, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

ABC-7 is working to learn more.