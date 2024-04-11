Skip to Content
On the Border

El Paso Chamber president speaks on impacts of migration crises on the Borderland

Canal 44, Juárez.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President and CEO of El Paso Chamber Andrea Adkins-Hutchins spoke out on the impact the migration crisis has caused on El Paso and Ciudad Juárez in a commentary article published by Fortune.

Adkins-Hutchins spoke about the way El Paso, as the epicenter of the border crisis in recent years, has seen the crisis impact supply chains and businesses.

If you want to read Adkins-Hutchins' column you can click on this article.

ABC-7 will be interviewing Adkins-Hutchins about her thoughts on the crisis today. Watch our evening newscasts to get more details.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

