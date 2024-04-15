Migrants cut through barrier, illegally enter US near Riverside High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of migrants climbed the chain link fence along the border Friday, according to Border Patrol.

A spokesperson for Border Patrol released the following statement explaining what happened in the incident.

“On Friday April 12, 2024, Border Patrol Agents were alerted of a group of migrants climbing the chain link fence just north of the Rio Grande River, south of Border Safety Initiative Marker (BSI) 36. This area is just west Riverside High School on Cesar Chavez Border Highway. Shortly thereafter, migrants illegally crossed the border after cutting the concertina wire along the Rio Grande River collapsing the chain link fence in the area. To be clear, this cutting of the chain link fence and concertina wire installed by the TX National Guard, constitutes an illegal entry into the U.S. The number of migrants staging at BSI 36 was more than 100 people. All migrants encountered at BSI 36 or any other location in-between a port of entry are transported to a processing facility and processed under Title 8, which will place migrants who cross the border unlawfully into removal proceedings. The U.S. Border Patrol emphasizes that crossing the border in between the ports of entry is illegal. Individuals and families who attempt to enter the United States without authorization, and who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States, will be removed and are subject to a minimum five year bar on reentry as well as potential criminal prosecution for migrants with a criminal history.” Claudio A. Herrera-Baeza

Strategic Communications

U.S. Border Patrol

El Paso Sector

