Skip to Content
On the Border

Migrants rescued in the Samalayuca Desert south of Juarez

Chihuahua's Department of Public Safety
By
New
Published 11:59 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua state authorities announced this morning that they rescued four migrants in the Samalayuca Desert.

According to Chihuahua officials, three of the migrants are from Venezuela and another female is from Colombia. Officials say they suffered from dehydration when authorities found them. They are now at Juárez hospitals recovering.

These migrants were found around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday during an operation conducted by the Chihuahua Secretary of Public Safety's helicopter Bell 429. They flew for over an hour to find these migrants.

Officials from all three levels of government took part in this rescue, after they received a 911 call on Monday.

Chihuahua officials also mentioned that migrants sent their pinned location to authorities through WhatsApp.

ABC-7 has reached out to Juárez's Civil Protection Department to learn more details about this rescue.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content