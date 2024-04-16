Migrants rescued in the Samalayuca Desert south of Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua state authorities announced this morning that they rescued four migrants in the Samalayuca Desert.

According to Chihuahua officials, three of the migrants are from Venezuela and another female is from Colombia. Officials say they suffered from dehydration when authorities found them. They are now at Juárez hospitals recovering.

These migrants were found around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday during an operation conducted by the Chihuahua Secretary of Public Safety's helicopter Bell 429. They flew for over an hour to find these migrants.

Officials from all three levels of government took part in this rescue, after they received a 911 call on Monday.

Chihuahua officials also mentioned that migrants sent their pinned location to authorities through WhatsApp.

ABC-7 has reached out to Juárez's Civil Protection Department to learn more details about this rescue.