Venezuelan criminal group ‘Tren de Aragua’ now operating in Chihuahua, officials confirm

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Monday, Chihuahua Secretary of Public Safety Gilberto Loya confirmed that the South American gang "Tren de Aragua" is coming from Venezuela is now involved in operations in Mexican territory.

They gathered this information from migrants rescued and arrested in Chihuahua.

Other migrants affiliated with this criminal group have already crossed into the U.S., according to officials.

Secretary Loya also said this criminal group is less identifiable than other local groups and their main business is human trafficking, smuggling, and prostitution.

ABC-7 reached out to the FBI in El Paso and to the U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector to learn more about this newly-arrived group.

U.S. Border Patrol explained that in recent months, agents in the West Texas and New Mexico region have apprehended multiple migrants with previous criminal convictions and/or cartel associations attempting to enter the country illegally.

In a statement, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Refugio Corrales Jr. also said:

"Migrants were either identified through criminal records checks or self-admitted to these criminal organizations. Many were associated with murders, kidnappings, and extorsions among other criminal activities from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, El Salvador, Guatemala, and other countries... These criminal organizations include Tren de Aragua, La Linea, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Artistas Asesinos, Cartel de Los Soles, MS-13 and many others."

Migrants encountered with criminal convictions and/or criminal histories will not only be processed for removal but will be charged criminally for the illegal entry into the U.S.