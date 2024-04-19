Tornillo Port of Entry to remain open indefinitely for commercial crossings

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that the commercial cargo lanes at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry will continue to operate indefinitely.

In a meeting in late March between border industry stakeholders and representatives of El Paso County, they agreed to extend commercial operation at Tornillo.

A press release from the county says that CBP communicated this decision, aiming to achieve a daily volume of 200 trucks.

This bridge has an average of 50 trucks crossing daily, but recent trends indicate that traffic has been on the rise.

With the anticipated closure of commercial lanes at the Bridge of the Americas for future renovations, officials decided to keep Tornillo operating.

“CBP’s decision to continue support for the Tornillo Port of Entry is confirmation that binational leaders and industry stakeholders can come together for a common goal of promoting commercial crossings and addressing key challenges for a streamlined customs process. A special thank you to Eric Fernandez, Tornillo Port of Entry Director, Roberto Ransom, Director of Economic Development along with County staff for spearheading this initiative and arriving at a great outcome for all shareholders,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

ABC-7 has reached out to CBP for more details on this decision, as well as the Mexican National Chamber of Cargo Transportation in Juarez to learn which cargo leaders on the border have spoken with El Paso County officials.