Chihuahua state authorities rescue over 100 migrants inside Juarez stash house

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua's Secretary of Public Safety's (SPPE) SWAT unit recovered 104 migrants from inside a home in Juárez's Colonia Infonavit Casas Grandes neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to official reports, Chihuahua agents responded to a 911 call reporting armed men inside a house and people who heard cries for help inside that home.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they saw an armed man outside of the home who quickly ran inside where other three suspects were found.

Chihuahua agents arrested four men who had migrants on the floor of the house.

The four suspects arrested were identified as Johan Ricardo R. E., 21 years old, Carlos Iván M. G., 27 years old, José Gerardo S. M., 41 years old, and Luis Carlos C. B., 20 years old.

One gun was recovered along with ammo which were turned over to the Mexico's Attorney General's Office (FGR).

Migrants told officials their main purpose is to cross into the U.S. and the four suspects were intending to cross them into the U.S. illegally.

17 of the people were from Mexico, 25 from El Salvador, 54 from Guatemala, seven from Ecuador, and one from Honduras.

The Chihuahua authorities handed over all 104 migrants to Mexico's National Migration Institute and the state's Human Rights Commission.

Mexico's federal government is in charge of the investigations at this point.

Last week, a group of over 100 migrants were recovered inside a semitrailer just south of Juárez in Samalayuca, Chihuahua.