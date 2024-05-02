Skip to Content
CBP officer convicted of using excessive force while on duty at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 40-year-old U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Miguel Angel Delgado Jr. has been convicted of two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of the falsification of a document in a federal investigation. A federal judge made the ruling this week.

Court documents state that Delgado used excessive force two different times while on duty at the Bridge of the Americas between October 2019 and June 2020.

"As a result of Delgado’s unlawful use of force, the victims suffered bodily injury," federal officials stated Thursday. "Following one of the incidents, Delgado submitted a CBP Incident Log Report, in which he falsely reported the occurrence."

Delgado could get up to 10 years in prison for each use of force conviction and up to 20 years for the falsification conviction.

ABC-7 will continue to report on this case, including Delgado's sentencing.

