Juarez photojournalist Christian Torres wins Pulitzer prize

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez photojournalist Christian Torres Chávez, who works at Norte Digital, won a Pulitzer prize covering immigration for the Associated Press.

Torres took a picture on March 29, 2023 showing two adult migrants helping a migrant child across the Rio Grande.

Torres, along with other staff members of the Associated Press, won this prize "for poignant photographs chronicling unprecedented masses of migrants and their arduous journey north from Colombia to the border of the United States," according to the Pulitzer's website.

The caption of Torres' picture on the Pulitzer's website says: "Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, March 29, 2023."

ABC-7 reached out to Torres to learn more about his journey as a photojournalist on the border.

Will have his story in later newscasts.