Texas Department of Public Safety shares video showing group of migrants attempting to climb border wall in Santa Teresa
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety shared a video to social media platform X showing what appears to be a group of migrants attempting to climb the border wall near the port of entry in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Texas DPS provided air support to agents at the scene. According to Texas DPS, these migrants threw rocks, sand, and water bottles at Border Patrol agents.