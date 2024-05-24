Skip to Content
On the Border

Texas Department of Public Safety shares video showing group of migrants attempting to climb border wall in Santa Teresa

By
today at 12:10 AM
Published 12:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety shared a video to social media platform X showing what appears to be a group of migrants attempting to climb the border wall near the port of entry in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Texas DPS provided air support to agents at the scene. According to Texas DPS, these migrants threw rocks, sand, and water bottles at Border Patrol agents.

https://twitter.com/TxDPS/status/1793741999180218736
Article Topic Follows: On the Border
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content