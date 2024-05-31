How Mexico’s general election this weekend could impact immigration, economy

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Ahead of Mexico's general election this Sunday, residents, officials, and authorities are all voicing a range of concerns.

Immigration, economy, trade, and education are some of the main concerns for Mexican voters.

Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchilt Gálvez are the favorite candidates to win Mexico's presidency this Sunday. This means Mexico will most likely elect its first female president this weekend.

In recent years, the border has faced immigration issues. In 2022, the border saw an increase in Venezuelan migrants, changing the immigration sphere as we know it in the Borderland.

Experts say the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. could change with the upcoming general elections this year.

Immigration has been a big issue at the polls. In fiscal year 2023, the El Paso Sector was the one that recorded the most number of encounters with migrants.

Economy is another element that could influence who wins the presidential election Sunday.

Recent migrant surges have recently caused U.S. Customs and Border Protection to shut down commercial operations at ports of entry.

Trains and commercial trucks have been stranded for weeks several times due to migrant surges.

Inflation and trade have been a very important topic of conversation during these past administrations.

ABC-7 reached out to Dr. Tom Fullerton and Dr. Victor M. Manjarrez to discuss how general elections on both countries and whoever wins them could have an impact on the border in the future.