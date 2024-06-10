El Paso judge dismisses charges again in migrant ‘riot’ case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso County Judge dismissed 59 cases against migrants who were accused of participating in a riot against Texas National Guard members in April.

This happened near the border wall in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Judge Ruben Morales ruled his court had no jurisdiction over the incident and he dismissed the charges against these migrants on June 6, according to Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress.

The migrants were charged with riot participation for their alleged participation in the April 12 riot. Reporters at the scene captured video appearing to show the group forcing way into the U.S. They were accused of allegedly breaching the fence and concertina wire placed by the state of Texas to illegally cross into the country.

ABC-7 has reached out to the District Attorney's office to learn more. DA Bill Hicks previously expressed his desire to prosecute the cases.