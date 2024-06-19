Man injured after falling off Border Wall in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- A man is recovering after falling off the Border Wall in Sunland Park, Tuesday night.

Sunland Park Fire Department posted on 'X,' saying a man in his 20's suffered injuries to both his life.

They responded to the end of Anapra Rd. near Posey Rd.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The photos posted by the department show Border Patrol also at the scene.

They have not said if the man was a migrant.