Skip to Content
On the Border

Man injured after falling off Border Wall in Sunland Park

Sunland Park Fire Department
By
today at 9:14 AM
Published 9:26 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- A man is recovering after falling off the Border Wall in Sunland Park, Tuesday night.

Sunland Park Fire Department posted on 'X,' saying a man in his 20's suffered injuries to both his life.

They responded to the end of Anapra Rd. near Posey Rd.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The photos posted by the department show Border Patrol also at the scene.

They have not said if the man was a migrant.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content