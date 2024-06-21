Skip to Content
Guatemalan man wanted for rape apprehended in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted on social media saying agents apprehended a Guatemalan man charged with rape in his country.

Good did not identify the Guatemalan man. He posted a picture of the man under arrest back in Guatemala after he was repatriated "through binational coordination and liaison efforts."

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the man's apprehension in El Paso.

