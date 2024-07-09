Skip to Content
On the Border

Water rescue crews pulling multiple people out of Rio Grande

By
Updated
today at 6:29 PM
Published 5:50 PM

Update: EPFD water rescue crews pulled 41 people out of the water near Doniphan. No one has been reported injured.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire Department water rescue crews worked this afternoon to pull multiple people out of the Rio Grande River. They were near Racetrack Drive and McNutt Road at Paisano. They left the scene by 5:00 PM.

The El Paso Fire Department's water rescue team is also trying to pull multiple people out of the water on the 3500 block of Doniphan Drive. This situation is still happening. ABC-7 is working to learn whether the two incidents are connected. We are sending a crew to the scene.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content