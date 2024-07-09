Water rescue crews pulling multiple people out of Rio Grande

Update: EPFD water rescue crews pulled 41 people out of the water near Doniphan. No one has been reported injured.

UPDATE 2- EPFD and SPFD Water Rescue on Doniphan: Forty-one individuals so far have been pulled out of the water—no injuries at this time.



Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/K8oO2YY1DA — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) July 10, 2024

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire Department water rescue crews worked this afternoon to pull multiple people out of the Rio Grande River. They were near Racetrack Drive and McNutt Road at Paisano. They left the scene by 5:00 PM.

@SunlandParkFire and @EPTXFire on scene of a water rescue in the Rio Grande River. Multiple people in the river between Racetrack Dr and McNutt Rd at Paisano.



Water Rescue personnel in the water.



Very active scene, avoid the area



Time out: 5:00 pm pic.twitter.com/EroSGRQpjO — Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) July 9, 2024

The El Paso Fire Department's water rescue team is also trying to pull multiple people out of the water on the 3500 block of Doniphan Drive. This situation is still happening. ABC-7 is working to learn whether the two incidents are connected. We are sending a crew to the scene.