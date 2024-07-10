Skip to Content
Woman suffering from heat exposure in Sunland Park desert

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Search and rescue crews with the Sunland Park Fire Department were looking for a woman lost in the desert off Memorial Pines Lane and Las Flores Street this morning.

They conducted an extensive search, but could not find the woman.

The search was initiated after 911 dispatchers received a call about a person suffering from heat exposure.

Sunland Park Fire Department officials have not said whether they will conduct further search and rescue efforts.

