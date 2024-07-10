Woman suffering from heat exposure in Sunland Park desert

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Search and rescue crews with the Sunland Park Fire Department were looking for a woman lost in the desert off Memorial Pines Lane and Las Flores Street this morning.

They conducted an extensive search, but could not find the woman.

@SunlandParkFire and Sunland Park Police on a search and rescue for a female in the desert off Memorial Pines Ln and Las Flores St.



911 distress call for a heat exposure.



After an extensive search female not located



Time out: 10:46 am pic.twitter.com/NWErshdK94 — Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) July 10, 2024

The search was initiated after 911 dispatchers received a call about a person suffering from heat exposure.

Sunland Park Fire Department officials have not said whether they will conduct further search and rescue efforts.