Gas prices going up in Juarez, cheaper to fill up in El Paso

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Gas prices in Juárez saw an increase this week as residents were paying 18.99 Mexican pesos for regular gas per liter. Juárez local media outlets are reporting the gas price in Juárez is 25 percent more expensive than in any gas station in its sister city, El Paso.

If you do the math, the average price in El Paso per gallon of regular gas is $2.90; making it around 14 Mexican pesos per liter in El Paso.

Today, gas prices slightly decreased, as some gas stations in Juarez now sell gas for around 17.40 Mexican pesos.

Thor Salayandía with the Border Business Block (Bloque Empresarial Fronterizo) said this is unfortunate because that 25 percent extra cost could impact the pockets of borderland residents if gas prices continue to rise in Juárez.

Juárez is known for having cheaper gas prices compared to other cities in Mexico, and even in the state of Chihuahua. El Paso and Las Cruces residents have been seen filling up in Juárez in previous years when gas prices were more expensive on the U.S. side.

The Mexican Peso and U.S. Dollar's value also has an impact on the differences in gas prices.

"It's very bad because every dollar that goes away is a dollar that doesn't go into small and medium-sized border businesses," Salayandía said.

Businesses use gas for service, commerce, or industry purposes across the border. If they see an increase in gas prices, it will also create higher operating costs.

"When we have expensive gasoline, companies resent it a lot because gasoline is always a basic input," Salayandía explained.

ABC-7 reached out to UTEP Professor of Economics and Finance, Dr. Tom Fullerton to learn why this rise in prices is happening South of the border and other impacts it could have on residents and businesses in our area.