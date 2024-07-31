Skip to Content
Juarez man electrocuted after stepping in water puddle charged by felled power line

Gobierno Municipal, H. Ayuntamiento de Juárez
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A man was electrocuted in Juarez during Tuesday's rainstorms.

The City of Juárez confirmed this morning that a local man was electrocuted after stepping in a water puddle while walking barefoot outside of a home.

Local authorities confirmed the Juárez Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a possible electrocution.

The incident happened at Honduras Street and Hermanos Escobar Street near Downtown.

A power cable had fallen due to the weather conditions. It went into the puddle and caused the electrocution.

Authorities secured the body after power was cut in the entire sector to avoid any other incidents. ABC-7 was on the scene as it happened.

ABC-7 reached out to the Juárez Civil Protection Department to learn more details.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

