Local migrant shelters react to current situation in Venezuela

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- With ongoing protests, situations, and events in Venezuela, local migrant shelters and advocates are reacting and thinking about the impacts it could bring to the borderland.

'La Casa del Migrante' is one of the biggest migrant shelters in Ciudad Juárez, known for hosting hundreds, if not thousands of Venezuelans since the migrant surge in 2022.

Its current director, father Francisco Bueno told ABC-7 that migrants are concerned about incumbent President Maduro's reelection.

For them, this political issue could bring another surge to the borderland in the next couple of months and have social impacts along the border.

"It is a regrettable fact on a social level to see the situation in which the population of Venezuela finds itself at the moment," said Father Francisco Bueno.