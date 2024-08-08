City of Juarez announces second migrant soccer cup to happen next week

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The city of Juárez through its Sports Institute and Human Rights Department announced the second edition of the Copa América Migrante, or Migrant America Cup set to happen next Thursday, August 15.

The tournament will feature once again several countries who are currently staying at the city's migrant shelter Kiki Romero and at the federal government's shelter, called Leona Vicario.

According to the city's director of human rights, Santiago González, no migrants are participating for the second time. Most have already left Juárez and are either in the U.S. or back in their home countries.

This year's edition will now feature a tournament for migrant women as well.

Once again both shelters ask for the community's help to donate soccer shoes or sneakers for the migrants, this is the main struggle they have right now.

Director González confirmed to ABC-7 that, currently, the city keeps seeing low numbers of migrants as shelters in the city are under 40% of their capacities.