Value of Mexican peso falls, Borderland residents feeling the impact

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- This week, the Mexican peso dropped in value. At some Borderland currency exchanges, the price to get dollars was almost 20 Mexican pesos per U.S. dollar.

According to UTEP Professor of Economics and Finance Dr. Tom Fullerton, the basic reason was that stock markets, currency markets, and bond markets for many of the high-income advanced economies in the world "went crazy."

This means that those economies entered a period of market uncertainty.

For Borderland residents trying to change pesos to dollars, they are feeling the uncertainty as pain in their wallets. Residents are getting fewer dollars for every peso exchanged.

In 2023, the super peso brought relief to Mexican residents and citizens trying to exchange pesos for dollars because it was cheaper, but nowadays it is the other way around.

According to Professor Fullerton, this means people from the U.S. earning dollars and spending their money in Mexico are being benefited.

With a 40% increase in the value of the U.S. dollar, currency exchanges are being benefited, and people who are exchanging dollars for pesos as well.

Today, casas de cambio in Juárez are currently offering the following rates: 18.10 pesos per dollar.