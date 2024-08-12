Watch: Sen. Martin Heinrich, Rep. Gabe Vasquez host news conference following Santa Teresa Port of Entry tour

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Senator Martin Heinrich (D), and Representative Gabe Vasquez (D) of New Mexico will host a news conference following a tour of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

According to a spokesman for Senator Heinrich, the two will be discussing "how $400 million they secured for new, state-of-the-art inspection technologies for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) is helping law enforcement personnel crack down on fentanyl trafficking and strengthen border security."

Later in the day, Sen. Heinrich and Rep. Vasquez will host another news conference in Las Cruces to highlight the work of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Program, as well as to talk about their additional efforts in combating the fentanyl crisis.

You can watch both of them live right here on KVIA.com, and on our KVIA mobile news app.