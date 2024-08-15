Migrants in Juarez play second edition of Copa América Migrante

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Dozens of migrants and staff at both the Kiki Romero and Leona Vicario migrant shelters gathered at the Estadio 20 de Noviembre in Ciudad Juárez for the second edition of the Copa América Migrante, or Migrant America Cup.

Representing eight countries, they gathered to enjoy one of their favorite sports: soccer.

Juarez Human Rights Department Director Santiago González Reyes said the event is exciting because this is the only sporting tournament in the world designed for the participation of migrants.

ABC-7 was at the tournament and spoke with some of the migrants, who said they were excited to play fútbol in Juárez.

Some migrants had just arrived at the border in recent days, excited to participate before continuing towards the United States.

The countries represented by the migrants were Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Colombia, and Ecuador.

In a series of games, the tournament's winner is set to be crowned this afternoon.