Juarez authorities recover of body of teenage boy swept away by torrential rains

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Civil Protection Department in coordination with the Fire and the Rescue Departments carried out the search and tracking of a missing minor on Tapioca Street, who was swept away by the current during the torrential rains of August 30, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The city provided ABC-7 with the following timeline of events;

"August 31, 07:00 hours: A team of 20 elements continues the search for the minor, using three boats, pikes, hooks, ropes, and a motor pump to drain a well and access the dam.

August 31, 12:15 hours: A cell phone is located in the search area. However, when it is presented to the relatives, it is ruled out that it belongs to the missing minor.

August 31, 16:30 hours: A gray backpack is found floating in the water. After reviewing its contents, which include notebooks, books and school supplies with the name Rafael Rodríguez Hernández, the minor's family is notified, who confirm that the backpack belonged to him.

August 31, 6:30 p.m.: Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar arrives at the site to speak with the boy's family and gives instructions that the work continues without ceasing, working day and night.

August 31, 7:00 p.m.: One hundred elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) join the search efforts, using drones and two jet skis. In addition, State Civil Protection personnel join the operation, providing a boat to support the work.

August 31, 7:30 p.m.: The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) installs two high-flow suction pumps and one low-flow pump to help drain the dam.

August 31, 8:00 p.m.: Volunteers from the Zorros del Desierto and Fire Rescue groups join the search operation.

September 1, 7:00 a.m.: Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar returns to the site to supervise the search and deliver a message to the citizens.

September 1, 8:30 a.m.: The body of the minor is located. After the recovery of the body, it is handed over to the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office concluding the operation."

The city of Juárez also said in a statement: