Operation Disruption: New Mexico says it just rescued 91 people from human smuggling

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham just announced the results of "Operation Disruption," a human trafficking and organized crime fighting effort in southern New Mexico, specifically in Dona Ana and Luna Counties.

A spokesperson for the Governor's Office says the operation took place over 12 days in August, disrupting criminal networks and rescuing victims.

“Let this be a warning to those who would traffic in human lives: New Mexico will not tolerate this reprehensible criminal behavior," Governor Lujan Grisham stated Tuesday. "We are coming after you, and when we find you, we will shut down your illegal operation and put you in jail.”

According to the governor's spokesperson, New Mexico State Police "rescued" 91 people. The spokesperson did not provide any details on what types of situations the victims were rescued from or exactly where they were found. The spokesperson adds that Operation Disruption also identified 33 stash houses, conducted 735 traffic stops, and made 16 arrests.

The New Mexico State Police Crime Suppression and Uniform Bureaus conducted Operation Disruption in conjunction with the New Mexico Organized Crime Commission, Border Patrol, HSI, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, Las Cruces Police Department, Bureau of Land Management, Texas DPS, and Mexican officials, according to the governor's spokesperson.

"This humanitarian and cartel disruption effort was focused on protecting the victims of human trafficking organizations," the Governor's Office explained Tuesday.