Inside a Downtown El Paso hotel that is reportedly housing Tren de Aragua gang members

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today an ABC-7 crew was granted exclusive access to walk the halls of the Gateway Hotel.

Last night, ABC-7 reported the condemned hotel was allegedly housing Venezuelan gang members from Tren de Aragua.

For the first time today, we're getting a look inside.

Last night we showed you some images obtained by the El Paso County Attorney's Office from what the halls looked like before the county shut down the hotel.

ABC-7 was the only news organization given permission by hotel management to tour the hotel.

Despite the news that broke about the hotel yesterday and those allegations by the county, ABC-7 still saw several people going in and out of the Gateway Hotel today. ABC-7 spoke to a man who tells ABC-7 he is a tenant at the hotel. He said he just received an eviction notice. He said he woke up to the notice slid underneath his door. He told ABC-7 the notice told him he would need to be out by tomorrow night.

A lot of people living in the hotel received the same notice. Many people that ABC-7 spoke to were not notified until this morning. We're working to find out more.

ABC-7 also spoke to the hotel's owner.