Borderland officials break ground on new canal

Published 4:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Commissioner of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission broke ground today on a new canal.

The American Canal Lower Reach Project aims to replace deteriorated portions of the canal, which first opened in 1938 and diverts water from the Rio Grande to El Paso farmers and residents. The canal provides a portion of the city's drinking water.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and other local officials attended the event.

