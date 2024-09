EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During his visit to El Paso today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott granted ABC-7 an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABC-7's Stephanie Valle sat down with Abbott to discuss the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, as well as the gang's members' alleged activity in El Paso. Watch the interview in full above.

