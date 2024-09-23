Tren de Aragua gang member arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens just announced the arrest of a confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member in El Paso.

The Venezuelan gang has had members traveling north into the U.S. for several months now. The gang has made national headlines, and earlier this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott named El Paso "ground zero" for the gang.

9/18: USBP agents in El Paso, TX, arrested a confirmed member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.



USBP Agents have apprehended 70 members of this gang. Tren de Aragua is known for murder, drug trafficking, sex crimes, extortion, & other violent acts. pic.twitter.com/FZUawpYRyM — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) September 23, 2024

Chief Owens posted on social media about the arrest today. He stated that the arrest happened September 18, 2024 in El Paso. Owens has not identified the gang member arrested. He included a photo of a man in his social media post, but did not explain who the man is.

Owens added that his agents have apprehended 70 of the gang's members nationwide so far.

"Tren de Aragua is known for murder, drug trafficking, sex crimes, extortion, & other violent acts," Owens stated on social media today.