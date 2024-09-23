Skip to Content
Tren de Aragua gang member arrested in El Paso

USBP Chief Jason Owens via X
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens just announced the arrest of a confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member in El Paso.

The Venezuelan gang has had members traveling north into the U.S. for several months now. The gang has made national headlines, and earlier this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott named El Paso "ground zero" for the gang.

Chief Owens posted on social media about the arrest today. He stated that the arrest happened September 18, 2024 in El Paso. Owens has not identified the gang member arrested. He included a photo of a man in his social media post, but did not explain who the man is.

Owens added that his agents have apprehended 70 of the gang's members nationwide so far.

"Tren de Aragua is known for murder, drug trafficking, sex crimes, extortion, & other violent acts," Owens stated on social media today.

