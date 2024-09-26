El Paso Border Patrol arrest Dominican man wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents arrested a person wanted for murder inside of a stash house in El Paso Tuesday. That day, Border Patrol found 77 smuggled migrants in two different stash houses in El Paso, officials say.

Agents were serving a warrant at a house on Overland Avenue when they found "72 individuals living in overcrowded and squalid conditions." That includes migrants inside a storage shed with limited air flow and large piles of trash. Two of the migrants were managing the stash house and will face human smuggling charges, officials say.

"During the investigation, agents discovered a second property on Val Verde Street with five additional migrants," a spokesperson for Border Patrol explains. "The 77 migrants were from Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic, and were found to be in good condition. All migrants encountered were processed under Title 8 for removal."

The spokesperson adds that a Dominican migrant was found on the International Criminal Police Organization database. He was listed as wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic.