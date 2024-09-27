Man arrested for trying to avoid El Paso Border Patrol checkpoint on a bicycle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso arrested a man for allegedly attempting to avoid a checkpoint on a bicycle.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted about the arrest on social media. He identified the arrested man as Flores-Suarez.

9/16: USBP agents in El Paso, TX, arrested FLORES-Suarez, an aggravated felon, attempting to avoid the USBP checkpoint on a bicycle. Flores' criminal history includes burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, and vehicle theft. pic.twitter.com/1q0kOD8T86 — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) September 25, 2024

Chief Owens said Flores-Suarez had previously been arrested for burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm, and vehicle theft.

