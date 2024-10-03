Local business leaders concerned about proposals of new presidential administration in Mexico

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as Mexico's president on Tuesday, but some of her first proposals are bringing concerns to local business leaders on the border.

Jesús Manuel "Thor" Salayandía, the president of the Border Business Block told local media there are some proposals that give them hope to work along this new administration.

However, they also think nothing could change during Sheinbaum's administration compared to the López Obrador one.

Salayandía thinks the main challenge will be to know Mexico's current economic situation and to have more dialogue on the needs the border has.

"President Sheinbaum announced more scholarships and support, but that will increase Mexico's spending when we already have a deficit in public finances and a growing debt," Salayandía said.

He thinks Mexico can support people, but it is urgent to increase the productivity of companies and industries because the federal government is not attending them according to Salayandía.