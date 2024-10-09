Migrant sentenced to one year in prison for assaulting a federal officer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico is working through multiple cases involving migrants arrested near the border in Santa Teresa.

Edwin Esau Fuentes-Galea pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer in Santa Teresa in January 2024.

"Fuentes resisted arrest, threw sand and dirt at the agent, and bit him during the struggle," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico explained. "His actions resulted in visible injuries to the agent, who required medical treatment."

A federal court sentenced Fuentes-Galea to a year and one day in prison.

Ricardo Prieto-Simental is charged with assault of a federal agent and has been detained pending trial. Federal prosecutors explain that on September 19, 2024, Prieto-Simental allegedly punched, kicked, and bit a Border Patrol agent who was trying to put him in handcuffs. The Border Patrol agent was trying to detain Prieto-Simental on suspicion of entering the country illegally, officials explain. This happened in Santa Teresa.

Enrique Rodriguez-Salazar, meanwhile, appeared before a federal judge and is being detained on charged of assault of a federal agent. Officials say that Rodriguez-Salazar tried to throw sand in the face of a Border Patrol agent in Santa Teresa. The agent was able to deploy a taser and subdue Rodriguez-Salazar, the officials explained. This incident happened on September 26, 2024, according to federal prosecutors.