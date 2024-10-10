Skip to Content
On the Border

Borderland industry leaders speak on impacts of removing semi-trucks from BOTA

Jaelin Lewis, KVIA.
By
Published 11:59 AM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has reported the proposed alternatives for modernizing the Bridge of the Americas, including removing commercial traffic. Chamizal neighborhood residents have protested for years due to the pollution levels in this area caused by the hundreds of semi trucks that cross through 'BOTA' daily.

ABC-7 reached out to the President of the Border Industrial Association in Santa Teresa, NM, Jerry Pacheco to learn which economic impacts removing commercial traffic from 'BOTA could bring to the El Paso area.

Full story in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content