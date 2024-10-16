Tren de Aragua gang member wanted for homicide in Texas arrested in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- HSI El Paso arrested a Tren de Aragua gang member in Sunland Park on October 11, 2024.

"The Venezuelan national was arrested on an outstanding warrant for homicide in Texas," a HSI spokesperson explained on social media today.

