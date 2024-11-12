Skip to Content
On the Border

$31 million shipment of meth intercepted near McAllen, Texas

CBP
By
New
Published 4:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge in Pharr, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley intercepted $31 million worth of meth. Someone tried to get it into the U.S. concealed within a shipment manifested as serrano peppers.

Courtesy: CBP

The shipment was intercepted Sunday, November 10, 2024. The meth was found inside of a semi entering the U.S. from Mexico. Officers stopped the semi for inspection and found 1,859 packages of meth weighing 2,155 pounds.

Courtesy: CBP

HSI is looking into the shipment as part of a criminal investigation.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content