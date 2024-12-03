El Paso identified as potential future deportation site for Trump Administration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham says her team has identified land in El Paso as a future deportation staging spot for the Trump Administration.

Buckingham's announcement comes as part of her Jocelyn Initiative, created in the memory of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who police say was killed by migrants.

"This initiative extends her initial offer to the incoming Trump Administration of 1,402 acres of state land to include state-owned land the GLO has identified in El Paso and elsewhere in Texas for the critical task of deporting violent, criminal illegal immigrants from our country," Buckingham's team stated.

This news comes after a team broke ground on the construction of a deportation staging ground in Starr County, located in the Rio Grande Valley, last week.