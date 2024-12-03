Skip to Content
On the Border

El Paso identified as potential future deportation site for Trump Administration

El Paso, Texas on December 3, 2024
KVIA
El Paso, Texas on December 3, 2024
By
New
Published 12:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham says her team has identified land in El Paso as a future deportation staging spot for the Trump Administration.

Buckingham's announcement comes as part of her Jocelyn Initiative, created in the memory of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who police say was killed by migrants.

"This initiative extends her initial offer to the incoming Trump Administration of 1,402 acres of state land to include state-owned land the GLO has identified in El Paso and elsewhere in Texas for the critical task of deporting violent, criminal illegal immigrants from our country," Buckingham's team stated.

This news comes after a team broke ground on the construction of a deportation staging ground in Starr County, located in the Rio Grande Valley, last week.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content