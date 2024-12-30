Maquiladora businesses in Juárez recovered thousands of jobs, still lacking thousands more

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- In October of this year, maquiladora businesses in Juárez recovered about 5,081 jobs at different plants. However, official reports show that maquiladoras still need over 43,000 open positions.

The Coordinator of the Border Business Block (BEF) Jesús Manuel "Thor" Salayandía told ABC-7 that Mexican national reports show the maquiladora reached its maximum employment capacity in June 2023 with 326,388 jobs in the city.

In October of this year when the city saw a rise in jobs, it reported 283,284 positions occupied.

At the end of September this year, the maquiladora industry reported 278,203 jobs, and by October, the city had 283,284.

Salayandía said this recovery in employment could be because some U.S. companies anticipate issues with foreign trade once President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20, 2025.

Reports also say, more than 40,000 jobs are still needed at the hundreds of maquiladora plants south of the border. If these jobs continue to be available, next year could bring a complex slope and a weakened economic impact on the Juárez - El Paso business area.