16-year-old girl drowns in Rio Grande, recovered in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New details are emerging about the drowning of a 16-year-old Mexican girl in the Rio Grande last summer.

The girl's body was pulled out of the river along with two others in Sunland Park by Sunland Park Fire Department crews working with El Paso Fire Department personnel on June 25, 2024. The trio are suspected to be migrants who waded into the Rio Grande to evade Border Patrol agents, according to CBP officials.

KVIA, June 25, 2024

Border Patrol agents first saw a group of migrants walking near McNutt and Anapra road just after 6 PM. The group tried to cross the river to get away, but several started to struggle in the deepest parts of the river. A few minutes late, agents tried to throw the migrants floatation devices. Rescue teams from several agencies were called in to help, CBP officials say.

At around 6:40 PM, rescue crews pulled an unresponsive Mexican man from the water. Rescuers tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.

Then, at 7:10 PM, rescuers pulled an Mexican man and the 16-year-old from the river. First responders did not try to resuscitate them. Officials have not publicly identified the three migrants.

KVIA, June 25, 2024

In August 2024, the medical examiner determined all three migrants had died of an accidental drowning.

"El Paso Police Department investigated the incident and OPR conducted a review," CBP officials said. "The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was also notified."