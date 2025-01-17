Mexican authorities to offer more job opportunities to migrants stranded in Juárez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The state of Chihuahua through its Population State Council (COESPO) and the National Employment Service Department (SNE) announced this week they will offer more job opportunities and positions to migrants in Juarez soon.

Chihuahua authorities announced over 500 vacant positions for migrants which aims to promote labor inclusion and offer employment opportunities to all those who need them during their stay on the border.

In a news release, the state said:

"This space offers a wide range of job opportunities, from operational and cleaning positions to sales and services, technical and professional positions. Based on the review of each candidate's profile, they will be linked to the most appropriate position," the statement said.

State authorities also want to highlight that the module gives priority to vulnerable people, such as those with disabilities, migrants, homeless people, and victims of crime. Support will also be offered to obtain the documents necessary for employment if required.

Services will be available permanently at the Coespo offices and at the 'Eje Vial Juan Gabriel' offices during business hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The City of Juárez has previously said it also continues to assist the migrant population staying south of the border through its Migrant Assistance program.