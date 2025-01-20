Skip to Content
CBP One App shut down, appointments canceled by Trump Administration

Migrants turn themselves in to US Customs and Border Patrol officers after crossing over a section of border wall into the US on January 5 in Ruby, Arizona.
Migrants turn themselves in to US Customs and Border Patrol officers after crossing over a section of border wall into the US on January 5 in Ruby, Arizona.
Update: All current appointments made with immigration officials through the CBP One app have officially been canceled, the CBP website says.

“Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled,” an update on the CBP website says.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Associated Press is reporting that the Trump administration is ending use of the CBP One App, which is used by migrants looking to legally enter the U.S.

Successfully using the app gave migrants the permission to legally enter the U.S. with the eligibility to work.

Details are currently limited. We will update this story when we learn more.

