Juárez officials say deportation flights could help migrant numbers on the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mayor of Juárez Cruz Pérez Cuéllar spoke this morning about recent deportation flights by the Trump administration saying the city has not seen a rise in the flow of people yet or deportees since last week.

"In some ways, it is positive that the deportations are in some cases by plane and to different countries, because one of the fears we have is that all deportations that the United States Government are conducting could arrive here at the border; In this case, we have seen that if you are from Colombia you go to Colombia, if you are from Guatemala you go to Guatemala and if you are from Mexico you are welcome as the program 'México te Abraza' says, that keeps us in a calm situation and I hope we continue that way," said Mayor Pérez Cuéllar.

Today Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum also said her country has received 4,094 migrant deportees since last week, mostly Mexican nationals.

"So far there has not been a substantive increase, a few days that decreased with the start of President Trump, but if we take it by week it is a number that our country has had on other occasions," President Sheinbaum said.